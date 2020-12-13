Gorham police investigating Sunday morning crash that killed one

GORHAM, Maine — Gorham police say a man died Sunday morning when the truck he was driving crashed into a tree on Harding Bridge Road.
Police have not released the identity of the victim, a 20-year-old man, pending notification of next of kin.
The man was reportedly driving a truck south on Harding Bridge Road at about 10:45 a.m. when the truck nearly struck an oncoming vehicle, veered off the road, swerved back onto and across the road and crashed into a large tree.
The driver was the only occupant of the truck, and died as a result of the crash. Police say the man had a valid driver's license.
Harding Bridge Road was closed for about three hours as crash was investigated and then the truck and debris were removed from the road.
The crash remains under investigation. Police ask anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash to contact the Gorham Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit at (207) 222-1660.