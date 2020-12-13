Gorham police investigating Sunday morning crash that killed one

A 20-year-old man, who police have not yet identified, was killed in the crash at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday on Harding Bridge Road.

GORHAM, Maine — Gorham police say a man died Sunday morning when the truck he was driving crashed into a tree on Harding Bridge Road.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, a 20-year-old man, pending notification of next of kin.

The man was reportedly driving a truck south on Harding Bridge Road at about 10:45 a.m. when the truck nearly struck an oncoming vehicle, veered off the road, swerved back onto and across the road and crashed into a large tree.

The driver was the only occupant of the truck, and died as a result of the crash. Police say the man had a valid driver's license.

Harding Bridge Road was closed for about three hours as crash was investigated and then the truck and debris were removed from the road.