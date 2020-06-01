GORHAM, Maine — The Gorham Police Dept. is looking for two suspects who were reported stealing mail from a business in Gorham Industrial Park on Sanford Drive Monday.

According to a press release issued by Gorham police, a male suspect was seen checking mailboxes in the area resulting in numerous reported incidents of mail theft from Sanford Drive and Hutcherson Drive.

Some of the mail was recovered in the ditch belonging to several Industrial Park businesses. “We suspect the suspects are trying to obtain banking and or credit card information in order to further fraudulent activity,” the press release says.

Police say one suspect appears to be a black male with a goatee or beard, who was dressed in all white or light-colored clothing, including a hoodie, sweatpants, and sneakers.

The second suspect is believed to be a female who was directly involved in the thefts and believed to be driving a light-colored SUV, which was seen parked nearby.

The investigation is on-going.

Gorham police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information should contact Officer Dean Hannon at 207-222-1660.

