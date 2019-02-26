GORHAM, Maine — The Gorham Police Department released a statement Sunday to announce the passing of School Resource Officer Wayne "Pooch" Drown.

Officer Drown passed away suddenly the evening of Saturday, Feb. 23, at Maine Medical Center from cardiac arrest.

Drown began his public safety career in 1974 serving as a volunteer firefighter for the Gorham Fire Department. From there, he worked his way up to captain and began full-time employment with the town of Gorham Public Works Department in 1981.

In August 1982, Drown was hired as a reserve police officer for the Gorham Police Department, and he moved into a full-time role in September 1984. Drown was promoted to detective in 1986.

A decade later, Drown became the first school resource officer for the town of Gorham Police Department. In 1998, Gorham Police Department hired a second school resource officer, and Drown was assigned to Gorham High School, where he served until his death.

Drown played a huge role in building relationships with the Gorham school community by demonstrating community policing and showing a deep commitment to the Maine Special Olympics. Drown was also a referee for basketball, and he coached golf and softball for Gorham High School.

Over the years, Drown received many awards as a result of his community involvement. He most recently was recognized with the "Cop's Cop" award by the Maine Association of Police in January 2019.

Gorham Police Department

Drown touched the lives of many people, in and around the Gorham community. In its release, the Gorham Police Department said he will be sorely missed by the department and all members of the community.