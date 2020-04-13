WINDHAM, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video explains how you can make your own mask without a sewing machine during the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic.

A Gorham man is dead and a Standish man left fighting for his life after a single car wreck on River Road Sunday afternoon.

According to Windham officials, Windham Police and Fire Departments responded to a single-vehicle crash on the River Road, near Majestic Heights around 4:55 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

55-year-old Rodney Johnson of Gorham, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The passenger, 60-year-old Richard LaChance of Standish, was taken to Maine Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The accident is under investigation, but Windham police say speed appears to be a factor.

