GORHAM, Maine — A vigil was held in Gorham Thursday evening to honor the life of Officer Wayne "Pooch" Drown.

Anyone interested in remembering Drown was encouraged to bring their own candles to Narragansett Elementary School from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to come together in a show of unity.

Drown played many roles in the Gorham community before he passed away.

He began his public safety career in 1974 as a volunteer firefighter for the Gorham Police Department and started working with the Gorham Public Works Department in 1981.

Drown became a full time reserve police officer for the Gorham Police Department in 1984. He was hired as a second school resource officer in 1998 at Gorham High School, where he served until his death.

Drown passed away suddenly the evening of Saturday, Feb. 23 at Maine Medical Center from cardiac arrest.

Vigil organizers are also fundraising for the Maine Special Olympics through a GoFundMe page in Drown's memory. Drown showed a big commitment to this organization during his lifetime.