AUGUSTA, Maine — Three years ago, Maine voters decided to increase the minimum wage. Its now $11 per hour, scheduled to go to $12 next year.

Once again, the Legislature is being asked to slow down that final increase, but at the same time, it's also being asked to raise the wage even higher -- and small businesses say they’re already struggling to afford it.

At Wilbur’s of Maine, a popular chocolate manufacturer, Andrew Wilbur says the business is feeling the pressure from increasing the minimum wage.

"For sure it's had an impact on profits," Wilbur said. "There’s no question Wilbur’s has decreased profitability the last several years through minimum wage (increases)."

Wilbur is one of a number of small business owners who went to Augusta on Monday, where the Labor Committee was holding a public hearing on a series of Republican bills to slow down the next increase in minimum wage, or create a special reduced "starting wage" for high school workers.

Lawmakers were told many small businesses can’t afford to hire inexperienced teens at $11 an hour. Rep. Shelley Rudnicki said she owns a used car business in Fairfield and thinks teen workers who need training should not be paid the same as more productive adults.

"I don’t think it's good business to hire anyone with no experience in the workforce to clean cars or work in the office at the wage currently mandated by state government," Rudnicki said.

Owners of seasonal businesses say the higher cost of hiring student workers is already hurting them. But they also say each minimum wage hike forces other wages higher.

Chip Gray of the Harraseeket Inn, who favors slowing down the final wage increase, says businesses can’t simply pass cost increases onto customers.

"I’d love to raise prices, but people can only afford to pay so much. So where does that money come from? It's coming from the almost non-existent bottom line," said Gray.

But not everyone sees a problem. Democratic Rep. Ben Collings of Portland wants to keep the wage increases going for larger businesses to reach $15 an hour by 2023.

"The more money workers have, the better the economy for everyone," said Collings. "When the money’s in the hands of a few people accumulating wealth for them, the economy isn’t going to grow."

The Labor Committee will now have to decide if any of the minimum wage measures should be approved. Three years after the wage referendum, the issue is far from settled.