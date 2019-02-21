PORTLAND, Maine — Google is partnering with federal and state agencies, as well as pharmacies, to identify permanent drop-off locations for unused or unwanted medications to help combat the opioid crisis.

The DEA, HHS, CVS, Walgreens, and state governments will work with Google Maps to show these locations through an easy search of terms such as "drug drop off near me" or "medication disposal near me."

Google Maps will then display permanent disposal locations at their local pharmacy, hospital, or government building so they can quickly and safely discard unneeded medication.

In 2017, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency, with over 130 Americans dying every day from opioid-related drug overdoses. Last month, Google saw that search queries for “medication disposal near me” reached an all-time high, according to a public relations firm that works with the company.

"So many people, especially young people, get introduced to potentially addictive medications out of medicine cabinets," said Dr. Leslie Clark, the executive director of the Portland Recovery Community Center. "Getting unused, unneeded prescriptions turned back in so they're not out there where people are vulnerable to becoming addicted is so important."

Clark hopes eventually, all of the state's available recovery resources would also be easily searchable.

During Maine's most recent drug take back day in October 2018, Maine law enforcement officers collected 27,157 pounds of medication. Maine ranked 11th highest in the nation for medication turned in on that day.