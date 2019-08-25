OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — A New England Patriots' fan took to the skies over Old Orchard Beach Sunday afternoon to call on the commissioner of the National Football League to prepare for another championship season.

"ROGER G GET TROPHY READY PATS #7" flew along the beach adjacent to the Prouts Neck summer home of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell just after 1 p.m.

Similar banners have flown in previous years. In 2015, a number of banners taunted Goodell about the so-called Deflate-gate.