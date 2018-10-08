STANDISH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A 69-year-old woman is recovering from serious injuries after passersby pulled her from her fiery car before the flames reached her.

Police say Myrtle Tripp of Farmington was driving on Route 114 in Standish in her PT Cruiser on Thursday, Aug. 9, when she drove through wooden barriers with orange signs marking a detour, hitting a large concrete barrier.

Tripp's car pushed the barrier 100 feet down Route 114 causing flames to engulf the front end of her car. Other drivers saw the crash and rushed to help Tripp, pulling her from her car before the flames spread.

Tripp was taken to Maine Medical Center for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says it continues to investigate the crash.

