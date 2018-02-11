BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A woman whose car hit some trees and then caught fire was saved by two good Samaritans who pulled her from her vehicle.

Bangor Police say the driver went off the road on Burleigh Road near Essex Street Thursday night around 8 p.m.

Police say two passersby pulled the only person inside the fiery car to safety. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment, but there is no word so far on the extent of her injuries.

The criminal investigation division and the crash reconstruction team responded to the crash, closing a section of the roadway for a time.

