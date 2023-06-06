Good Samaritan saves driver from fiery crash in Brownfield, police say

A vehicle had reportedly rolled over and burst into flames with the driver initially trapped inside.

BROWNFIELD, Maine — A Good Samaritan came to the rescue during a fiery crash in Brownfield who police say may have saved the driver's life.

On Tuesday at approximately 5:37 p.m., the Oxford County Sheriff's Office along with first responders from neighboring towns were called to a crash located at the Maine and New Hampshire state line on Center Conway Road, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

A vehicle had rolled over an unknown number of times and burst into flames, with the driver initially trapped inside, deputies said.

The driver was reportedly on fire when they were able to remove themself from the vehicle. In quick response, a Good Samaritan from a nearby home was able to extinguish the driver and drag them to safety away from the fully-engulfed vehicle.

The Good Samaritan stayed with the driver until emergency personnel arrived at the scene, according to deputies.

The driver was reportedly brought to a hospital by LifeFlight with life-threatening injuries.

"The actions of the Good Samaritan, without a doubt, saved the life of the individual involved," deputies said in the release.

The crash is still under investigation. No further information regarding the identities of those involved is available at this time.