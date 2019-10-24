FAIRFIELD, Maine — A man is lucky to be alive after being pulled out of a fiery crash by a good Samaritan on I-95 in Fairfield Thursday morning.

State Police say Devin Douglass, 24, from Clinton, took out several guardrail posts before his pick-up truck came to rest in the median then burst into flames.

Police say motorists reported Douglass was driving erratically in the northbound lanes just before the crash happened around 8 a.m.

Officials say they shut down both north and southbound lanes in that area until firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Douglass was taken to a Waterville hospital with a broken leg.

Officials say they are investigating the details surrounding the crash.