PORTLAND, Maine — At NEWS CENTER Maine, we expect our viewers have noticed some recent changes.

Many of you have sent in question and comments, asking about the screen behind the NOW set during the 5 p.m. show.

Is this temporary? What happened to the old background, featuring a live newsroom, busy with our hardworking staff?

NEWS CENTER Maine is thrilled to announce some very exciting news, directly from our building.

Coming soon, the NOW show will have a brand new backdrop -- because we are getting a brand new newsroom!

NCM newsroom deconstruction

The company Everything Warehouse has done a great job this past week tearing out our old desks, chairs, and weather station. Everything in the newsroom from the paint on the walls to the trashcans on the floor will be new -- except for our carpet, which is staying with us.

As for our news staff? We've been temporarily moved to another floor in the building and are working side by side in a makeshift set-up. We are all very excited about the grand reveal when our newsroom update is complete!

Watch us live online through Facebook or YouTube and on-air at 5 p.m. during the NOW show to see the finished product when it is finally done! We will be showing you everything our new space has to offer.

Thank you for joining us on this journey! We hope you are as excited as we are.