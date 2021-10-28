Whether they're considered good luck or bad luck, here are the biggest superstitions in all 50 states

Will you be surprised by Maine's biggest superstition?

MAINE, USA — Mainers are not necessarily superstitious but are at least a little stitious. (Shoutout to The Office because this joke is timeless.)

But it never hurts to have a little luck on your side, right?

There are tons of superstitions—a lucky penny, crossing your fingers, horseshoes, knocking on wood, not washing your jersey until your team is in the playoffs (ew but okay).

What superstition is the most common in Maine? A report based on Google search data shows the most popular superstitions for each of the 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Throwing salt over your shoulder was the most common superstition for 17 states, including Maine. Six states most frequently searched “bad luck comes in threes.”

Throwing salt over your left shoulder is a popular superstition that is believed to reverse bad luck brought on by spilling salt.

The report shows a third-place tie for two terms: “lucky rabbit’s foot” and “Friday the 13th.”

Massachusetts was the only one whose top superstition is a four-leaf clover, and Florida was the only state to report that its top superstition is a ladybug landing on you.

The report also shows 65% of Americans are superstitious, 83% believe in good luck, and 50% believe in bad luck.