LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Fresh, local, and affordable fruits and vegetables. Direct to your doorstep! That’s how the Good Food Bus rolls. Literally.

St. Mary’s Nutrition Center started the program in Lewiston three years ago, to address a major roadblock in accessing healthy food. The original set of wheels are out of commission; a sleeker trailer now takes it's place. HarvardPilgrim Health Care Foundation and Cultivate Community partner with St. Mary's to keep the bus stocked and running.

St. Mary's Nutrition Center Director Kirsten Walker said, "we needed to be able to respond to certain parts of our neighborhoods that were not able to get to grocery stores, that did not have transportation, and who were still asking for ways to get access to fresh vegetables."

Customers line up at “good food bus” stops around town Tuesday through Friday. Once the latches open, it's shopping time.

"I get some fresh fruits, some fresh vegetables. I don't have to go so far downtown to get the groceries," one customer said.

The bus is stocked with produce from local, new immigrant farmers. It's budget friendly, too.

"Prices are great. You're able to use your EBT card which is a big help," one regular customer said.

Jay Fiori drives the Good Food Bus, and is also the cashier. He says working on the bus is his way of giving back to a community that has given so much to him. Fiori believes the power of the bus lies not only in the food it carries, but the potential it has to help steer Lewiston in a positive direction.

"Theft, desperation, violence. All can be traced back to poverty and one condition of poverty is poor dietary habits. So if we can improve that one part, that’s a good first step toward a better community," Fiori said.

The Good Food Bus operates through the growing season. They’ll close up shop at the end of October and re-open in the spring. Here's a link to the Good Food Bus Facebook Page and the Good Food Bus Website .

