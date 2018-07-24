Pepperidge Farms is recalling four types of Goldfish crackers because there is a chance whey powder, used in the seasonings, contained salmonella.

There have not been any reports of illnesses linked to the recall, but Pepperidge Farms said it is acting out of an abundance of caution.

The four types of crackers included in the recall are

Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted Sour Cream and Onion

Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

Nicole Hoglund is the owner of Portside Learning Center on Washington Avenue in Portland.

When she heard about the recall she immediately checked to see if they had any of the Goldfish listed. They didn’t, but out of caution Hoglund decided to throw out the other kinds of Goldfish they had at the center.

She also checked the kids lunches and tossed out any packages of Goldfish and left their parents a note as to why.

Hoglund says when you’re caring for children you need to hyper alert and air on the side of caution.

Goldfish Product Recall List

On July 23rd the maker of Ritz Cracker announced a voluntary recall for the same reason. Some of its products contain whey power which the supplier has recalled.

The recall affects Ritz Bits Cheese, Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches, Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with Cheese, Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese, Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches with Cream Cheese, and Mixed Cookie variety. The products have expiration dates of January 14, 2019 to April 13, 2019.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

If you bought any of the crackers included in the recalls, you should throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund.

