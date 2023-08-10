Anna Willis suffered 3rd degree burns over 50% of her body after she was allegedly set on fire by her husband.

DECATUR, Ala. — A GoFundMe account has been set up for Anna Willis, the woman who was severely burned in Decatur after she was allegedly set on fire by her husband. The post says that she suffered 3rd degree burns over 50% of her body and is in the burn unit at UAB. Willis is originally from Livermore, Maine.

Decatur police say they were dispatched, along with Decatur Fire & Rescue and Decatur-Morgan EMS, to an apartment complex on Arcadia Drive fir a call about a burn victim. Investigators say they believe that Willis was intentionally set on fire by her husband, Riley Willis III, who was found in another apartment in the complex. Willis is charged with Domestic Violence in the First Degree – Assault in the First Degree, and Arson in the First Degree. Willis is to be held in the Morgan County Jail without bond, per Aniah’s Law. Both offenses are Class A felonies.

According to court documents, a detective on the case said in a statement that "A female subject [name redected], being lit on fire by her husband, identified to be Riley Willis III. [Name redacted] fled her and Riley's apartment while engulfed in flames and went to seek aid from her neighbor and her adult son. [Name redacted] son answered the door and he attempted to extinguish the flames. The neighbor was present and provided detectives with a written statement claiming she witnessed the female state, 'Riley poured rubbing alcohol on me and set me on fire.' During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Riley fled from the apartment through a back window to avoid being seen, after setting the apartment and [name redacted] on fire. Riley did not attempt to render aid to [name redacted] and left her burning in the apartment."