For more than 80 years, the Sisters Adorers of the Precious Blood have made their home inside an historic building on State Street.

Next month the two remaining sisters will leave Maine and the monastery and its public chapel will shut its doors.

The building at 166 State Street is steeped in history. Built in 1807 it was the former home of William Pitt Fessenden, A great civil war Senator from Maine who saved President Andrew Johnson from an unjust impeachment.

Later in 1936 the Sisters Adorers of the Precious Blood, a contemplative, cloistered, Catholic religious order, purchased the building and they've been there ever since, praying for the people in Portland and beyond.

Sister Mary Jo was 18 years old when she arrived at the Monastery. It was 1961. Sister Theresa arrived in 1999.

At that time there were 14 sisters at the monastery. Now there is just Sister Mary Jo and Sister Theresa.

And prayer is their priority.

People have come to the monastery for decades to buy enrollment or mass cards, which offer prayers for everything from birthdays to the death of a loved one.

People come to the monastery to attend mass or pray in the chapel... which is open daily to the public.

Sister Mary Jo says "people are suffering, but they come here to the chapel. there is almost always someone out there."

People come to the monastery to ask the sisters to pray, for them or their loved ones. "Sometimes they come in in tears and just can't take it anymore, you don't ask why, whatever they say is as much as you need. It's a gift for them and it's a gift for us."

Sister Mary Jo and her fellow sister Sister Therese will be leaving their home in October for the Monastery of the Precious Blood in New Hampshire.

It's a move that won't be easy.

Sister Theresa says "it's a great sadness and also a great joy. Because I'm so grateful for the time here and I expect good things for the future. God is in control and in charge and I choose him".

There will be a mass in honor of Sister Mary Jo and Sister Theresa on October 4th at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland. A perfect opportunity to thank them for their service and wish them good luck and Godspeed.

