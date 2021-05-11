Total bond for Gloria Williams now stands at more than $1.5 million.

HOUSTON — The woman accused of abandoning three of her children in an apartment with the remains of their brother went before a judge Friday morning to have her bond changed.

Before the appearance, Gloria Williams’ bond had been set at $900,000. But Friday, Judge Kelli Johnson decided Williams’ bond for the felony charge of injury to a child by omission was insufficient. Bond for that charge was set at $350,000, but the judge raised it to $1 million.

Williams’ bonds now total $1,550,000 for all three charges.

“I am satisfied. We can’t seek no bond in this case, per the Texas Constitution, and I believe that the judge did take into consideration all of the factors and took a special focus on community safety because this is such an egregious case,” said Andre Beall with the Harris County District Attorney's Office. “It just shows that there was something, some failure in the system, and that affected these children, especially with the mother failing her primary duties.”

In court on Friday, the prosecution presented new evidence. They said Williams received around $2,000 a month from the government for her kids, including 8-year-old, Kendrick Lee, the child whose remains were found in the apartment.

Prosecutors say Williams was able to pay for two apartments. They say when interviewed by a homicide investigator, she admitted to knowing Kendrick was dead and to hiding the body in the first apartment.

They say a search warrant of the second apartment showed it was fully furnished.

Sonia Parker, founder of Parents Against Predators, was in the courtroom during Williams' hearing. She organized a vigil for Lee a week ago. She said the details of this case make her want to explode.

“It’s just hurtful to sit there and to hear that knowing that they got up every day and ate and washed their face and brushed their teeth, and the kids had nothing.”

The defense said Williams’ bond was unreasonable and asked for it to be lowered. They also said Williams wasn’t sophisticated enough to understand the severity of the charges she’s facing.

Williams is also charged with injury to a child and tampering with a human corpse.