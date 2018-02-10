BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Jame McBride of Glenburn admitted he was driving drunk when he crashed a car in Hudson back in May.

Mark Allard died in the crash and seriously injured another passenger

On Tuesday, McBride pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated OUI.

Judge William Anderson sentenced him to 10 years with all but three and a half years suspended.

"Family is struggling. We had a lot of loss. So, this one was hard and we're just trying to sure each other up." said Virginia Rawls, Mark Allard's aunt after the sentencing." I can't say that it brings closure. I think that it's a good step toward that. I think we got a lot more to do to be able to really close this out."

McBride addressed the judge during sentencing and apologized to Allard's family and to the victim who was seriously injured.

