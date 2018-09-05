SKOWHEGAN (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Kristina Pomerleau made her first appearance Wednesday in a Somerset County court room since being indicted on several counts last week. She is the girlfriend of John Williams, who is accused of killing sheriff's deputy Cpl. Eugene Cole two weeks earlier on April 25.

Pomerleau plead not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended license, and not guilty to possessing and furnishing cocaine, a felony charge based on a prior conviction.

Pomerleau's apprehension was one of the last arrests to involve Cpl. Cole before he was killed. Pomerleau was arrested in a traffic stop on April 21, four days before police say John Williams killed Cpl. Cole. Pomerleau was in jail during that time. She was indicted on May 3.

Pomerleau's lawyer, Phillip Mohlar, is new to the case and says her affidavit is still impounded. "What I do know is that she was charged as the result of a traffic stop in Norridgewock," said Mohlaw. "My client appears to have very peripheral involvement in the situation. I do intend to take steps to get her bailed out in the not too distant future. But I've got to get more information before I can really do much more with the case."

Pomerleau is currently being held on $5,000 cash bail. Mohlar says he has not spoken to his client about Williams. Pomerleau will be back in Somerset County Court for a dispositional hearing on June 27.

