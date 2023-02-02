Gifford's Ice Cream releases update following fire at Skowhegan plant

On Feb. 2, flames broke out around 9:30 a.m. on Hathaway Street in the processing room of the ice cream plant.

Gifford's Ice Cream released new details regarding the Feb. 2 fire at its plant in Skowhegan in an update Tuesday.

On Feb. 2, flames broke out around 9:30 a.m. on Hathaway Street in the processing room of the plant, according to a post on the official Gifford's Facebook page that day.

Eight fire crews from surrounding areas responded to the fire to assist the Skowhegan Fire Department.

"There were approximately 40 to 50 people here. This is indicative of what it takes in rural Maine to mitigate emergencies. It takes a lot of resources and a lot of people to come together," Fire Chief Ronnie Rodriguez told NEWS CENTER Maine the day of the fire.

Most of the fire had damaged manufacturing rooms and office spaces, Rodriguez said Feb. 2.

On Tuesday, Gifford's said in a news release the state fire marshal ruled the fire as accidental following an investigation.

There were 36 people inside the Skowhegan plant at the time of the fire, and all of them were able to make it out safely, Gifford's said.

At this time, Gifford's is unable to produce ice cream, but the company is working to execute its business continuity plan, "which includes exploring temporary production alternatives which they hope to have news on soon," the release said.

Gifford's said all employees are "staying on board" while the company works to get back up and running following the fire.

"Once an industrial cleaning crew completes its work in damaged areas, Gifford’s can begin to make the necessary repairs to the building and equipment," the ice cream company said Tuesday.

“This has been an extremely emotional time for our family, but we wouldn’t be where we are now without the support of our community, customers, partners, and family members,” Lindsay Skilling, Gifford's CEO and fifth-generation ice cream maker, said in Tuesday's release. “Our family members have gone above and beyond to help us get through this challenging time. We’re looking forward to getting back up and running as soon as possible."

