Crews respond to fire at Gifford's ice cream plant in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Fire crews responded to the Gifford's ice cream plant in Skowhegan Thursday morning.
Flames broke out around 9:30 a.m. in the processing room of the plant, according to a post on the official Gifford's Facebook page.
Emergency responders were able to contain and extinguish the fire within the hour, and everyone who was inside the building was able to get out without injury, Gifford's said.
NEWS CENTER Maine has a crew at the scene.
