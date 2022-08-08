Gifford's closes Auburn ice cream stand early for the season

The Maine ice cream company wrote in a Facebook post that a staff shortage is a primary cause for the Auburn stand's premature closure.

AUBURN, Maine — Gifford's Ice Cream announced in a Facebook post on Monday that its family-owned stand in Auburn has closed early this season.

The ice cream company wrote the following in the post, noting that a staff shortage is a culprit for the Auburn stand's premature closure:

"Like many businesses around the country and here in Maine, we have been working through significant staffing difficulties this summer, and our Auburn stand has proven to be the most challenging. At Gifford’s, we care greatly about the customer experience we provide at our family-owned stands, and right now, without adequate staffing, that experience doesn’t meet our standards in Auburn."

The stand closed for the season this past Sunday at 9 p.m.

"We know this will be a disappointment to many in the community, and we are working hard to find a creative solution so that we can serve Gifford’s HomeMaine ice cream in the area," Gifford's wrote in the Facebook post. "Our hope is to host a series of pop-ups with our new mobile Scoop Shack at various locations in the local community."

According to the post, Gifford's will share the dates and locations of the pop-ups on their social media accounts, as well as through their newsletter when they have them.

"We appreciate all of our customers and enjoy being a part of their summer traditions each year," Gifford's wrote in the Facebook post. "We look forward to being back next summer!"

