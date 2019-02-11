SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The family of a bicycle crash victim is honoring her memory in a special way.

On September 13, 2019, Kathleen Kirsch, 63, of Scarborough, passed away after a pickup truck struck her bicycle on Route 1 in Scarborough in front of On The Vine Marketplace.

Kirsch's brother, Dr. Stephen Kirsch, her sister-in-law Maureen, and her niece, Meg, brought a ghost bike to the site of the crash to honor Kathleen's memory.

According to a release from Lauri Boxer-Macomber, Attorney for the PR of the Estate of Kathleen Kirsch, ghost bikes are public memorials parked on public ways near deadly crash sites to honor bicyclists who have lost their lives in traffic crashes.

The ghost bikes are intended to remind drivers that bicyclists have the right to safe travel.

Kathleen's ghost bike serves as a solemn reminder of the loss of Kathleen's life in a preventable crash, as well as maintaining her spirit in the Scarborough community where she loved to ride her bike for health, transportation and fun, according to the release.

