(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A couple from Maine, who recently moved to North Carolina, is evacuating ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Sue and Kurt Tidd live in the city of Greenville where the Mayor just declared a state of emergency.

The Tidds left Maine in February. They were tired of Maine winters and anxious to explore a new job market. "We'd never left Maine, Sue Tidd says. We've been there are whole lives and we thought it was time to step out of our comfort zone and try something new."

What they weren't expecting, at least so soon after moving there, was a hurricane. A category 3.

Florence has weakened, but it's still barreling toward the Carolinas with the potential for considerable catastrophic damage.

The Tidds described all of the businesses and homes boarded up, a shortage of bottled water at local stores and long lines at gas stations. "Gas, Tidd says is at a premium. You can hardly find any (stations) that have any".

In Greenville, where the Tidd's live, flooding will be the biggest problem. "The ground is already so saturated here, Tidd says. "We've had a lot of rain so water tables are high right now so where is all the water going to go?"

Before they left the Tidds prepared the best they could. They taped their windows, put their furniture on blocks and packed away pictures inside a sealed tote.

Now they're heading North with their two cats. "We've got everything loaded in there and we're ready to last it out for 5 or 6 days or more."

Mainers learning quickly how to prepare for what's being called a monster hurricane. "I would take a snowstorm any day, give me a Nor'easter, I'm there. I know how to deal with that. These hurricanes... not so much."

