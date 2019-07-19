YARMOUTH, Maine — Grab your lawn chairs, get the kids and bring an appetite for the 54th annual Yarmouth Clam Festival this weekend.

Festivities kick off Friday morning with the opening ceremony at 10 followed by the big parade at 6.

The excitement has been building for weeks. Chairs were already lining the streets last month.

Organizers have been working all year in preparation for nearly 80,000 people expected to visit the small town.

"It's a bit of a rite of passage to be living here in Yarmouth,” Ben Redfield said.

Redfield is one of dozens of parents and their kids who will be staffing the food booths throughout the weekend to raise money for countless community organizations.

Whether you want a clam roll, fried dough or a Lime Rickey, they'll have it all.

The community event proves it takes a village—fueled by people who return year after year to help out.

Ed Abbot with Downeast Energy has been hooking up propane lines to power the fryolators for 22 years.

"This is all a family interactive project here,” Abbot said. "This is their one big fundraiser."

In many ways, the festival has stayed the same since 1965, but this year there are some new additions.

Sand sculptors from all over the country are building works of art in the streets.

Amanda Bolduc, a professional sculptor herself form Skowhegan, organized the competition.

“Adding this to the clam fest just makes this festival that much bigger and grander,” she said.

Despite the near record-breaking heat expected, organizers say they are prepared to make sure attendees are safe and everything goes off without a hitch.

"It just brings the entire state together,” Bolduc said.

Amanda Hill and Samantha York are taking part in the traditional shucking competition Saturday, and Lee Goldberg emcee the diaper derby on Sunday.

You can find more information at ClamFestival.com.