GEORGETOWN, Maine — A man who crashed on a jet ski off MacMahan Island in the Sheepscot River was taken to Maine Medical Center Saturday with serious injuries.

The man, whose identity has not been released pending notification of family members, was jet skiing at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday when people boating nearby saw him fall off his jet ski, according to Jeff Nichols, spokesman for the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

The boaters, who Nichols called "pretty heroic Good Samaritans," found the man unconscious and not responsive, pulled him out of the water and, while performing CPR, took him to Derecktor Robinhood Marina in Georgetown,

He was then taken by Georgetown EMS to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, and then to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

His condition was not immediately available.

Gabe Kunhardt, who works at the marina, said the jet skier was brought to shore by a commercial lobsterboat. He said the jet ski was towed to the marina by a recreational boat, and retrieved by the Maine Marine Patrol later.

The Maine Marine Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

News Center Maine will update this story as more information becomes available.

STORIES NEWS CENTER Maine VIEWERS ARE READING

RELATED: Maine potato growers might need to reduce use of pesticide

RELATED: Fetch ME a Home: Shiitake the cat