Former Maine U.S. Sen. George Mitchell is among several prominent people named by an alleged sex trafficking victim of Jeffrey Epstein, according to multiple reports citing court documents released Friday.

Virginia Giuffre reportedly claims in depositions from 2016 that she was trafficked by Epstein and his wife Ghislaine Maxwell, and directed to have sex with several people, among them including New Mexico's former governor, Prince Andrew and Sen. Mitchell, 85, who represented Maine in the U.S. Senate from 1980-1995, according to a report from the Daily Beast.

Fox News reports that Giuffre claims she was "trafficked" to Mitchell, and that a former Epstein employee alleged Mitchell of having associated with Epstein.

Mitchell, in a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine, called the newly released documents false and said he never had any contact with Giuffre.

Here's Mitchell's statement, in full:

"The allegation contained in the released documents is false.

"I have never met, spoken with or had any contact with Ms. Giuffre.

"In my contacts with Mr. Epstein I never observed or suspected any inappropriate conduct with underage girls. I only learned of his actions when they were reported in the media related to his prosecution in Florida. We have had no further contact."