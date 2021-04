Derek Chauvin trial: Minnesota BCA agent who investigated George Floyd's death takes the stand

The jury spent the entire morning hearing from LAPD Sgt. Jody Stiger, who called Chauvin's use of force against Floyd "excessive" and "deadly."

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: Some of the images depicted in the video and testimony are graphic. Have a question you'd like to hear our trial experts answer? Send it to lraguse@kare11.com or text it to 763-797-7215.

Wednesday, April 7

LAPD sergeant takes the stand as an expert witness: 'My opinion was that the force was excessive.'

Sgt. Stiger adds that 'positional asphyxia' is already deadly, and was compounded by the weight of three officers

BCA special agent who investigated the MPD takes the stand



Lieutenant in charge of use-of-force training said Chauvin's actions were not authorized

'If you don't have a pulse on the person, you will immediately start CPR,' said MPD officer in charge of first aid education

Judge said Morries Hall, who was with George Floyd when he was arrested, can testify on narrow topics without violating 5th Amendment

The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continued Wednesday with a long morning of testimony from the state's expert witness on use of force.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in George Floyd's death.

The state brought in its first expert witness from outside the city of Minneapolis Tuesday, LAPD Sgt. Jody Stiger. Stiger said after watching the videos showing Chauvin's restraint of Floyd, "my opinion was that the force was excessive."

Sgt. Stiger continued his testimony Wednesday, examining body camera videos and photos. He said the restraint, which he timed at 9 minutes and 29 seconds, constitutes "deadly force."

"At the time of the restraint period Mr. Floyd was not resisting, he was in the prone position, he was handcuffed, he was not attempting to evade, he was not attempting to resist, and the pressure that was being caused by the body weight could cause positional asphyxia, which could cause death," he said.

Stiger added that positional asphyxia alone could cause death, and in this case it was compounded by the weight of three officers.

"When you add body weight to that, then it just increases the risk of death," he said.

Upon cross-examination, defense attorney Eric Nelson played a clip of body camera video for Stiger, asking him to pay attention to what George Floyd was saying. "Does it sound like he said, 'I ate too many drugs?'" Nelson asked.

"I can't make that out, no," Stiger said. KARE's trial expert, attorney Lee Hutton, said he was surprised the state did not object to the video. The transcript does not show what Floyd was saying at that moment.

After Stiger left the stand at noon, the state called the Minnesota BCA agent who investigated George Floyd's death.

Tuesday, the jury heard from Lt. Johnny Mercil, who was in charge of use-of-force training at the time of Floyd's arrest. Mercil said using a knee on a person's neck is not a trained MPD neck restraint, but "isn't unauthorized" when using force. He confirmed that once a person is handcuffed and under control, the technique would no longer be authorized.

Officer Nicole Mackenzie also testified Tuesday, saying that officers are trained to provide CPR "immediately" once a pulse cannot be found.

The Derek Chauvin trial will resume momentarily with national use of force expert Jody Stiger on the stand for the state. Court ended abruptly yesterday afternoon. Here is my thread for 4/7/21https://t.co/2xSOagGuCd — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 7, 2021

LIVE UPDATES

Wednesday, April 7

Noon

The state called its second witness of the day after a full morning of hearing from an expert witness from the LAPD.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Senior Special Agent James Reyerson took the stand at noon. He is assigned to a newly formed use-of-force investigation group.

The state has called a new witness: Special Agent James Reyerson with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. For those unfamiliar with Minnesota, the BCA investigates deaths connected to police/police custody. pic.twitter.com/UY15S0FP5X — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) April 7, 2021

Reyerson was called in to investigate Floyd's arrest and death once it was deemed a "critical incident" and handed over to the BCA. He said he seized two $20 bills from the Mercedes on the scene.

The judge ordered a lunch break about 20 minutes into Reyerson's testimony, and told the jury they will reconvene at about 1:15 p.m.

9:50 a.m.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson cross-examined the state's expert witness, LAPD Sgt. Jody Stiger, on Wednesday morning.

Nelson asked Stiger if different police departments may rule differently on what use of force is appropriate.

Stiger responded that all departments he knows of judge use of force based on Graham vs. Connor, which he used to analyze Chauvin's actions. He did agree with Nelson that "reasonable minds can differ."

Nelson told the jury that Stiger's written report on Chauvin's use of force was 461 pages. He held up the stack of papers to demonstrate. Nelson pointed out that Stiger was given 5,737 pages of materials to review.

Nelson holds up Stiger's 461-page report -- and is now pointing out that Stiger has not reviewed anything after January.



Nelson seems to be building up to something. pic.twitter.com/a6oaye6LkB — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 7, 2021

Stiger confirmed that the reasonableness of an officer's use of force is based not just on three prongs, but on the "totality of the circumstances." Nelson asked him to agree that sometimes the use of force is "instantaneous."

"Sometimes but not in this case, I don't believe so," Stiger said.

Stiger agreed that an officer needs to take into account "scene security," whether they are in a high-crime neighborhood, and whether there is traffic.

"Every single time an officer responds to a call, there is an inherent risk," Nelson said. Stiger agreed.

Nelson asked Stiger to confirm that use of force can't be evaluated in a vaccuum.

"When I do my analysis I look at the totality of the circumstances, meaning I look at the officers' tactics, as well as the subject's actions during the whole entire incident," Stiger said.

Nelson pointed out that officers were responding to a call about a person who was more than 6 feet tall and possibly under the influence of drugs. He added that when Chauvin and Tou Thao were called, they were responding because backup was needed.

"It's reasonable for an officer to come in with a heightened sense of alertness or awareness," Nelson said.

"Absolutely," Stiger said.

Now Nelson is going over what Chauvin knew as he arrived on the scene, then observing as Floyd was "actively resisting"



Stiger admits Chauvin would have been within his right to use a taser at that moment. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 7, 2021

Nelson asked if a handcuffed person could still present a threat, even after they are in the prone position.

"Based on that person's actions, yes," Stiger said.

Stiger added that the risk of kicking is the reason officers have the "hobble" device. The officers restraining Floyd discussed a hobble but never used one.

Nelson pointed out that the use of force can look bad without being excessive.

"Sometimes it may be caught on video, right? And it looks bad, right?" Nelson asked Stiger. "But it's still lawful." Stiger said yes, and added that he has done a presentation on that topic.

Nelson played a clip from the body camera video of Floyd being restrained, and asked Stiger if he could hear what Floyd was saying.

"Does it sound like he said, 'I ate too many drugs?'" Nelson asked.

"I can't make that out, no," Stiger said.

"So in the chaos of the situation things can be missed, right?" Nelson asked.

Attorney Lee Hutton, who is offering expert commentary on the trial for KARE 11, said he was surprised that the prosecution did not object to this.

"It's a highly prejudicial moment," he said. "You really don't know what George Floyd was actually saying, and I think that's a critical mistake."

The transcript of the body camera video did not include the words spoken by Floyd in that moment.

Also, here is the corresponding transcript which did not include an attempt to transcribe what Floyd said.



Remember, regardless, the jury is not seeing a transcript and they are not re-watching the clip over and over. pic.twitter.com/BsgJgIjdPd — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 7, 2021

Nelson asked Stiger if suspects sometimes "catch their wind again" and resume fighting after being compliant.

Stiger said yes "in certain instances," but added, "in most cases officers are trained that you can only go by the suspect's actions at the time."

Nelson showed Stiger a slide from a "Phase 1 Defensive Tactics" training Chauvin took in March 2020. It said:

Crowds are very dynamic creatures and can change rapidly

Any crowd may contain elements of several different group types

Non violent crowds may contain decoys to distract or deceive officers

Stiger pointed out that it was a training for "large crowds."

Nelson asked Stiger if a reasonable officer could perceive name-calling as a threat.

"Name-calling? I would say it depends on the officer's training and experience," Stiger said. He added that officers are typically trained that verbal threats alone do not justify force.

Nelson asked Stiger if his conclusion that the force was excessive and deadly was based on the supposition that Chauvin's knee was on Floyd's neck and pressing down on his carotid artery.

"Not necessarily on the carotid artery, but it was in the neck area and on the back," Stiger said.

Stiger confirmed that the phrase "control the head, control the body" is widely accepted by police.

Nelson asked Stiger about training materials that tell officers to use caution when removing handcuffs because "the subject may revive agitated and ready to fight."

Nelson also showed Stiger a surveillance photo of the scene that shows Chauvin's right shoulder lower than his left. Nelson asked if that indicates that Chauvin's weight is primarily on his right side, and Stiger said yes. Chauvin's right knee was on Floyd's back while his left knee was on his neck area.

The defense attorney asked Stiger to confirm that weight might shift from time to time. Nelson showed another photo and asked if Chauvin's knee appeared to be on the shoulder blades rather than the neck at that moment.

"It appears to be more above the shoulder blades," Stiger said. He commented that several of the photos and videos appeared to show the knee at the base of the neck.

Upon redirect, prosecutor Steve Schleicher asked Stiger to confirm that any pressure would increase the risk when someone is in a prone position, not just pressure on the neck.

"It's the pressure on the body," Stiger said. "Any additional pressure on the body complicates breathing more so than if there was no pressure at all."

Schleicher also confirmed with Stiger that a "Code 4" had been called once Chauvin arrived at the scene. That would mean that the suspect was in custody and the scene was secure.

Once an officer takes someone into custody, Stiger said, they have an "obligation" of care. He said the officer cannot just "opt not to believe" someone who says they are having a medical emergency.

"You have a responsibility to take some type of action," he said.

9:15 a.m.

LAPD Sgt. Jody Stiger resumed his testimony on Wednesday, as prosecutor Steve Schleicher continued his direct examination.

Stiger is an expert witness called by the state to evaluate Derek Chauvin's use of force against George Floyd. He testified on Tuesday afternoon that the force was "excessive."

Stiger said based on his review of body camera footage, the restraint lasted 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

Schleicher showed Stiger a series of photos, asking him to talk through his analysis of Chauvin's actions. Stiger circled Chauvin's knees on one body camera image, saying his left knee was on Floyd's neck and his right knee was on his back. Stiger said he believed Chauvin's weight was on his knees at this point.

Stiger said it also appeared that earlier Chauvin was attempting to use "pain compliance" on Floyd's hand. He pointed out another photo that showed Chauvin's hand holding Floyd's behind his back, saying it appears Chauvin is "squeezing" his fingers.

He said squeezing the fingers can cause pain, as can pulling the wrist into the handcuff. Stiger said this could cause pain especially because the handcuffs are double locked "they could continue to ratchet tighter as the person moved." He said he could hear the cuffs ratcheting in the body camera footage.

"What if there's no opportunity for compliance?" Schleicher asked.

"Then at that point it's just pain," Stiger said.

Stiger said Chauvin did not stop the pain compliance techniques during the restraint.

Stiger analyzed the use of force based on Graham vs. Connor, a U.S. Supreme Court case which has three prongs to determine the reasonableness of an officer's use of force. The first is the severity of the crime, which was a suspected counterfeit $20 bill. Stiger indicated that he viewed that as a low-level offense that would not normally require force.

The second is the presence of an immediate threat. Stiger said Floyd did not present an immediate threat to the officers, drawing partially on the fact that there were four officers present.

The third prong is whether the person is actively resisting or attempting to flee.

"Based on my analysis Mr. Floyd never, was not actively resisting at the time that he was in the prone position, nor did he communicate to them that he was attempting to resist or evade them," Stiger said.

After reviewing the Minneapolis Police Department's use-of-force continuum, Stiger said, "My opinion was that no force should have been used once he was in that position."

Stiger testifies that Chauvin was using "pain compliance" techniques. This will end up being very important to the state's case as they need to prove intent to assault in order to prove Murder in the Second Degree. Note this, as I'm sure it will be scrutinized further. pic.twitter.com/0uc3IH4Ul4 — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 7, 2021

Stiger also stated his opinion that the restraint of Floyd shown on the video constitutes "deadly force."

"At the time of the restraint period Mr. Floyd was not resisting, he was in the prone position, he was handcuffed, he was not attempting to evade, he was not attempting to resist, and the pressure that was being caused by the body weight could cause positional asphyxia, which could cause death," he said.

Stiger said the dangers of positional asphyxia have been known to police officers for "at least 20 years."

Stiger added that positional asphyxia alone could cause death, and in this case it was compounded by the weight of three officers: Chauvin, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.

"When you add body weight to that, then it just increases the risk of death," he said.

Stiger said he would define a "hostile crowd" as one where people are threatening or throwing things at police. He looked at a still image of the bystanders watching Floyd's restraint.

"I did not perceive them as being a threat," he said. "Because they were merely filming and they were, most of it was their concern for Mr. Floyd."

Tuesday, April 6

During a period set aside for pretrial motions Tuesday morning, Judge Peter Cahill heard from Morries Hall, who wants to invoke his Fifth Amendment right not to testify because it would cause him to self-incriminate. Hall was with Floyd when he was arrested outside Cup Foods on May 25, 2020. The judge said he will hold a second hearing to go through a narrow list of questions that he believes are admissible, instead of allowing Hall to avoid testifying completely.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rev. Al Sharpton and civil rights attorney Ben Crump joined members of George Floyd's family and supporters for a prayer for justice outside the Hennepin County Government Center.

Sharpton said he prayed for strength -- both for Floyd's family and for people around the country.

"Dear God, we come standing in front of a building where a jury is listening to evidence," Sharpton began. "But you know, Lord, you hold the world in the palm of your hand, and we believe if we stand for what's right that you will give us justice."