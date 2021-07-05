Former officers indicted for violating George Floyd's civil rights set for federal arraignment

Four former Minneapolis police officers are facing federal charges alleging they violated Floyd's rights when he was killed in May 2020.

Four former Minneapolis police officers will face a federal judge Tuesday morning on charges relating to the death of George Floyd. The charges allege they violated Floyd's civil rights.

Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng will have their charges read to them, and their attorneys and the prosecution will have the chance to argue several motions. Tuesday's hearing will be held remotely via videoconference.

One of the items expected to be brought up Tuesday is if the officers should all be tried together, or if they should have separate trials.

Attorneys for Kueng and Thao said in court filings back in August that their clients would be unfairly prejudiced if they went to trial alongside Chauvin. An attorney for Lane filed a motion asking to join in his co-defendants' request.

The federal indictment alleges Chauvin, who was an officer with the Minneapolis police at the time, violated Floyd's right to be free from unreasonable seizure and unreasonable force by police.

Thao and Kueng are charged with violating Floyd's right to be free from reasonable seizure and for not intervening or stopping Chauvin when he knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

All four of the former officers are charged for their failure to provide medical care for George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

The hearing begins at 10 a.m.

Chauvin also faces a second federal indictment stemming from his use of force and the neck restraint of a 14-year-old boy in 2017.

On April 20, 2021, a jury found guilty Chauvin of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder in Floyd's death. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison and is currently being held in Minnesota's only maximum security prison, Oak Park Heights.