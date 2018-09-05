NORRIDGEWOCK (NEWS CENTER Maine) — There are many hearts that are broken over the death of Corporal Eugene Cole, but the one that might have been closest to him, his wife Sheryl, is speaking out with gratitude.

Sheryl Cole thanked the Somerset County Sheriff's Office Wednesday for helping her and their four children celebrate Gene's life at the funeral held at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Monday that was watched by thousands of Mainers.

"Mere words can’t say how grateful, proud, and amazed we are by everything you have done. So, I’ll repeat myself - WOW! The entire family thanks you from the bottom of our hearts. Deep, deep appreciation," Sheryl Cole wrote.

Cpl. Cole was shot to death in Norridgewock on April 25 while he was working an early-morning shift for the Somerset County Sheriff's Office. When police found his accused killer several days later, they arrested him using Cpl. Cole's handcuffs. Maine hadn't experienced the shooting death of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty since 1989.

Sheryl also expressed admiration for how law enforcement officers handled her husband's death and the capture of his suspected killer, John Williams.

"My entire family has nothing but the greatest sense of pride for all of you. There is no anger in our hearts towards the Department or any individual. I know my words won’t take any of the pain, grief, or guilt away, but I sincerely hope it may help just a bit to know that we are extremely grateful and so proud of each and every one of you," Sheryl wrote.

Read Sheryl Cole's full post below:

