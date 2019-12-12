BETHEL, Maine — A museum that houses the five largest lunar meteorites in the world is opening in Maine.

The 15,000-square-foot Maine Mineral & Gem Museum that opens Thursday in Bethel is displaying more than 100 gemstones, 2,000 minerals and 250 meteorites.

Most of the meteorites on display are from asteroids, but some are known to have fallen from the moon.

Those lunar meteorites were sent hurling into space after asteroids hit the moon, creating the craters that dot its landscape.

One of the lunar meteorites weighs more than 120 pounds.

This Nov. 22, 2019 photo, shows various displays at the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum which boasts the world's largest collection of lunar meteorites, including the world's largest specimen, center, in Bethel, Maine. Most of the meteorites on display are from asteroids, but some are known to have fallen from the moon. The museum opens Thursday, Dec. 12. (Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald via AP)

AP

In this Nov. 22, 2019, photo, Fred Bailey, facilities and collections director at Maine Mineral and Gem Museum, holds a pink beryl specimen while putting the final touches on a display case, in Bethel, Maine. Most of the meteorites on display are from asteroids, but some are known to have fallen from the moon. The museum opens Thursday, Dec. 12. (Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald via AP)

AP

RELATED: UMaine Museum of Art in Bangor unveils new sculpture and sign

RELATED: Events across the state that will add sparkle to your holiday season

RELATED: L-A Museum in Lewistown displaying 500-unit holiday village