(NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Maine apple orchards are gearing up for the 2018 season with Maine Apple Sunday this weekend.
The Maine Pomological Society is sponsoring the statewide event for the 19th year with the aim of drawing hundreds of people to support the state's apple industry.
Maine Apple Sunday begins the peak of the apple harvest when the main crop is ready for its first pick. Participating orchards offer special activities such as hayrides and free sampling of apple products.
Here’s a list of participating orchards:
Bailey’s Orchard, Whitefield
Boothby’s Orchard and Winery, Livermore
Hansel’s Orchard, North Yarmouth
Libby and Sons U-Picks, Limerick
Maine-ly Apples, Dixmont
McDougal Orchards, Sanford
McElwain’s Strawberry Farm, Caribou
North Star Orchard, Madison
Pietree Orchard, Sweden
Ricker Hill Orchards, Turner
Spiller Farm, Wells
Sweetser’s Apple Barrel and Orchards, Cumberland
The Apple Farm, Fairfield
Thompson’s Orchard, New Gloucester
Treworgy Orchard, Levant
Wallingford’s Fruit House, Auburn
For more information, visit maineapples.org.