(NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Maine apple orchards are gearing up for the 2018 season with Maine Apple Sunday this weekend.

The Maine Pomological Society is sponsoring the statewide event for the 19th year with the aim of drawing hundreds of people to support the state's apple industry.

Maine Apple Sunday begins the peak of the apple harvest when the main crop is ready for its first pick. Participating orchards offer special activities such as hayrides and free sampling of apple products.

Here’s a list of participating orchards:

Bailey’s Orchard, Whitefield

Boothby’s Orchard and Winery, Livermore

Hansel’s Orchard, North Yarmouth

Libby and Sons U-Picks, Limerick

Maine-ly Apples, Dixmont

McDougal Orchards, Sanford

McElwain’s Strawberry Farm, Caribou

North Star Orchard, Madison

Pietree Orchard, Sweden

Ricker Hill Orchards, Turner

Spiller Farm, Wells

Sweetser’s Apple Barrel and Orchards, Cumberland

The Apple Farm, Fairfield

Thompson’s Orchard, New Gloucester

Treworgy Orchard, Levant

Wallingford’s Fruit House, Auburn

For more information, visit maineapples.org.

