x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Local News

Gas prices remain in high $2 range in northern New England

The average price is $2.79 per gallon, which is still nearly a dollar more than the price a year ago.
Credit: NithidPhoto
Gas pump (Credit: Thinkstock)

Gas prices have stayed about the same in all three northern New England states over the past week. 

A GasBuddy survey of more than 1,200 stations in Maine found that gas prices were 4.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but unchanged from last week. 

The average price is $2.79 per gallon, which is still nearly a dollar more than the price a year ago.

GasBuddy said prices in Vermont and New Hampshire were both down less than half a penny per gallon. Vermont prices fell to $2.76 per gallon while New Hampshire’s fell to $2.69 per gallon.

Related Articles