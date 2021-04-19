Gas prices remain in high $2 range in northern New England

The average price is $2.79 per gallon, which is still nearly a dollar more than the price a year ago.

Gas prices have stayed about the same in all three northern New England states over the past week.

A GasBuddy survey of more than 1,200 stations in Maine found that gas prices were 4.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but unchanged from last week.

