GARDINER, Maine — Sherry Trouppa of the business "Sew and Sew’s" in Gardiner is using her skills to create a memorial for the late Maine State Police trooper Det. Benjamin Campbell.

Trouppa is making a large memorial quilt in his honor, which she plans to give to Campbell’s widow, Hilary, as one more lasting remembrance of him.

"My husband and I both worked in law enforcement, and the law enforcement community is very important to us, and this is one symbol for us to be able to help somebody else in a time of need," said Trouppa.

Trouppa says the quilt will be done in a few weeks. She wants to take her time on it to make sure it is done right.

Sherry Trouppa says she has a friend who is a State Trooper, and he has volunteered to deliver the quilt to Det. Campbell’s widow.