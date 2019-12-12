GARDINER, Maine — Parts of Gardiner, Randolph and Farmingdale are currently without running water.

According to a post on the Gardiner Police Department's Facebook page, a construction company accidentally struck a water main in the downtown area of Gardiner.

Police say the Gardiner Water District is aware of the situation and is working to get water restored, but that it will take several hours before restoration.

