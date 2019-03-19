GARDINER, Maine — Two people are dead after a shooting at a Gardiner home Tuesday morning. Authorities are calling the incident a murder-suicide and say there is a connection to a house fire in Sidney that also happened Tuesday morning.

Gardiner police found the bodies of an estranged husband and wife at a home on Fairview Street around 11:30 a.m. Police were called to the scene by the homeowner of the property. The couple did not live at the home and were from another town in Maine.

The couple reportedly separated in November and divorce proceedings were underway, according to Maine 's Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland.

Both individuals were in their 40s. Their identities have not yet been released, since authorities are withholding their names from the public until relatives are notified.

The man involved in the incident reportedly shot his wife, who was found still alive in the garage of the home by police. She was rushed to Maine General Hospital in Augusta, where she later died.

Police found the man's body outside of the home in a truck. He had reportedly turned the gun on himself after shooting his wife and had already passed away when authorities arrived, according to McCausland.

McCausland also said this case is connected to a fire in Sidney that happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. State Fire Marshals are investigating the fire, which burned a home on Messalonskee Lake to the ground.

You are not alone. The Maine Crisis Hotline is 1-888-568-1112 and the National Suicide Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK.