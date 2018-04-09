BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A new resource has been planted for patients suffering from memory loss and dementia. Patients, administrators, donors and dignitaries attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Memory Care Garden at Saint André Health Care in Biddeford. The garden is designed to stimulate patients' senses with natural light and sound.

"This garden area will be for residents, family members, community members, whoever has the need to use it. It will be available for them," said Steve Alaimo the president and administrator of Saint André Health Care.

Saint André contains 96 beds, and is a skilled nursing facility for rehabilitation, memory and long-term care. When it's completed, the 5,600 square foot open-air space will feature wide paths for wheelchair access, a gazebo, and garden. It will also provide a place for exercise and outdoor therapy.

The Memory Care Garden will be developed over three phases. Half the funds have already been raised, and a completion goal is set for Spring 2019.

