Lightning 'likely' cause of Buxton garage fire

Crews were able to keep the fire to garage and save home on Fogg Road in Buxton.

BUXTON, Maine — Fire crews were called to a garage fire at 93 Fogg Road in Buxton around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire happened during severe weather storms moving across the state.

The Buxton Fire Department says the fire was well-involved when crews arrived but they were able to keep the fire from spreading to the attached house.

The National Weather Service reported lightning in the immediate area at the time of the fire. The Fire Department says that was likely the cause of the fire.

Saco and Scarborough Fire Departments responded to the fire. Several towns also assisted at the scene, including Gorham, Hollis, Standish and Goodwin Mills.