Garage fire quickly knocked down in Portland

Thursday just before noon a garage fire struck a single family home on George Street in Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Fire Department was quick to knock down a garage fire Thursday afternoon at a single-family home on George Street in Portland.

Fire and EMS crews arrived on the scene shortly before noon. Portland Deputy Fire Chief Chad Johnston told NEWS CENTER Maine the fire started in the garage and didn't extend into the house. Crew doused the fire and say no one was injured.

Johnston said the house does have some smoke and heat damage, however, it's fairly minimal.

There was one person in the house at the time of the fire, but Johnston said he wasn't injured.