BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- The very popular video game phenomenon Fortnite hit Bangor Saturday.

About 2 Hundred gamers turned out to compete to see if they could be the last one standing. The Fortnite party was put on by the Cross Insurance Center and Next Level Gamers out of Old Town.

Some of the competitors we spoke with say it’s addicting and just a fun game to play.

“I think it’s the competition. It’s cool. And like he said, it’s 1 against 100. Maybe I don’t win but it’s still cool to feel that energy from the game.” said Matt Smith.

Fortnite screen

Epic games, the game developer, says they have more than 125 million players in less than a year since the game launched.

