Game Wardens Rescue Injured Hiker in Aroostook State Park

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A hiker from Caribou was rescued by Maine Game Wardens on Friday after falling and injuring herself on a trail in Presque Isle.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says 37-year-old Zara Gillis was hiking with her sister and two children on the trail to the south peak in Aroostook State Park when she slipped on a snowy area and slid forty feet down a vertical drop of the mountain.

Officials say Gillis suffered a possible broken hip, some facial lacerations, and was unable to walk. Conditions on the trail were slippery due to the falling snow and leaves on the trail.

The first game warden reached Gillis at approximately 3:00 p.m. and requested a helicopter to assist in lifting her out. However, due to snow and winds, neither the Maine Forest Service nor the National Guard could respond.

A team of seven game wardens and rescue personnel from the Presque Isle Police Department, Presque Isle Fire Department, Presque Isle Ambulance, and volunteers ultimately carried her out the half-mile.