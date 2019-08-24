LIVERMORE, Maine — Game wardens continue to investigate the death of an 88-year-old Rumford man who died while boating on Brettuns Pond.

Henry Zinck was a passenger in a 12-foot aluminum boat along with two others when the boat took on water and sank near the pond's southern shore just after noon Friday, according to a release from Corporal John MacDonald of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Zinck, the operator of the boat, Peter Dragoon, 88, also of Livermore, and a second passenger, Barbara Lizotte, 71, of Auburn, attempted to swim to shore about 75 yards away, but only Dragoon and Lizotte were successful. Zinck was found unresponsive by witnesses.

Two game wardens and a member of North Star EMS from Livermore attempted life-saving measures. Zinck was not wearing a life jacket.

Game wardens retrieved the sunken boat from the bottom of the pond later Friday.

The state medical examiner's office will conduct an exam to determine Zinck's cause of death, and game wardens will continue to investigate any possible contributing factors, MacDonald said.