AUGUSTA, Maine — Judd appeared in Penobscot District Court on Wednesday and plead guilty to the disorderly conduct misdemeanor.

Penobscot County D. A. Marianne Lynch dropped the other misdemeanor charges in exchange for the guilty plea. Judd would have faced up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000 if convicted for the Class D crimes of assault and unlawful touching.

On July 18, Judd, 41, of Mechanic Falls was off-duty at a Florida Georgia Line concert at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor when the incident occurred.

RELATED: Warden charged with assault at Florida Georgia Line show

According to Bangor Police Dept. police reports NEWS CENTER Maine received Wednesday, Judd was visibly intoxicated at the concert after the victim identified him as the person who assaulted her.

"His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, he was unsteady on his feet, slurred his words and I could detect the odor of intoxicating beverage on his breath as he spoke," reporting Officer Joshua Kuhn wrote in the report.

After becoming aggressive and standoffish with the police officers, the decision was made to summons Judd for assault and remove him from the venue, the report says.

The charge was also reported to the state Attorney General's Office, per normal protocol in criminal charges involving Maine law enforcement officers.

“The disorderly conduct conviction resulted from comments made by Judd to Bangor Police the night of the Florida Georgia Line,” the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said Wednesday in a statement following the plea.

The statement also said Judd will pay a $300 fine for the class E misdemeanor, and that he is currently serving a two-month suspension without pay as a result of the investigation.

In a previous statement, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso said, "We take any allegations of this type of behavior very seriously."

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

RELATED: Maine Game Warden faces additional charges

RELATED: Bangor's Waterfront Concerts lease extended through 2032