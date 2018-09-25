BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Who knew a pair of Green Cheek Conures could bring such conversation to a coffee shop?

Carrie Shorette and Ben Holt knew, but not at first.

As co-owner and barista of Wicked Brew Coffee Shop in Bangor, respectively, they were faced with a problem. Their pet birds, Chloe and Nugget, were upset that their owners spent 14 hours a day at the shop, and never brought them.

One day, Holt says they decided to try actually bringing them to the shop and see how people reacted.

The result brewed was nothing short of adorable.

Nugget and Chloe have become neighborhood favorites of the store, and have given their customers plenty of laughs.

