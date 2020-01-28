WALDOBORO, Maine — A celebration of life is being planned for a toddler who died after falling into a family's indoor swimming pool in Friendship. The event honoring the short life of 14-month-old Marshall "Rocco" Perfetto will be held Wednesday evening at First Baptist Church of Waldoboro.

The boy died at the Sussman House in Rockport on Jan. 24, more than two weeks after his parents found him unresponsive in the family's pool.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident, as required by protocol set by the state attorney general's office.