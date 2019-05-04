PORTLAND, Maine — The funeral service plans for Maine State Police Det. Benjamin Campbell were announced Thursday evening.

Maine Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said services for Det. Campbell will take place in Portland on Tuesday, April 9 at the Cross Insurance Arena.

The service will begin at 11 a.m.

