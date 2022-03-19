Fundraiser held to support older Mainers and their 'Furry Friends'

The Eastern Area Agency on Aging held two events Saturday to help low-income older adults take care of their pets through the Furry Friends Food Bank

MAINE, USA — The Eastern Area Agency on Aging (EAAA) held two separate fundraisers Saturday to support its Furry Friends Food Bank.

The Furry Friends Yard Sale was held at the organization's Durgin Center in Brewer Saturday morning. All items for sale were brand new thanks to generous donations from local businesses and organizations.

Kelly Adams is the nutrition manager for EAAA and said all the money raised will be used to buy pet food for lower-income older adults in the Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, and Washington County communities.

"We have crates, we have dog beds, we have collars, leashes, dog bowls, cat bowls, clothing, supplements, toys, all kinds of stuff," she added.

Adams said they rely solely on donations and fundraisers to keep the Furry Friends program running.

"Right now there's a major shortage of canned cat food and canned dog food and we really need donations of those items," Adams said.

Less than 10 miles away from the Durgin Center, a pet food drive was also held by Girl Scout Troop 1344 at Danforth's Down Home Supermarket in Hermon.

"The girls are so excited, several have said it's the best day ever," Troop Leader Elyse Bronson said.

Bronson added she and the scouts became a troop just a few months ago and couldn't pass up this opportunity to give back.

"Maine has a large elderly population so we want to make sure that everyone can take care of themselves and their pets. Pets bring so much enrichment to all of our lives," Bronson said.

The troop leader added the important job of serving people in need is only becoming more challenging as prices for just about everything continues to rise.

"With the rising cost of gas and heat, it's really important to help out our community and our low-income older adults so that they can still afford to keep their pets," Bronson said.