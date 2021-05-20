Full-scale emergency exercise set for Bangor International Airport on Thursday

There is no planned disruption to scheduled flights or air traffic.

BANGOR, Maine — Folks will likely see a large emergency and law enforcement presence at one of Maine’s busiest airports Thursday.

The Bangor International Airport will hold a full-scale emergency exercise. It's required by the Federal Aviation Administration to stage a full-scale disaster exercise of its emergency plan every three years.

The exercise will focus on an aircraft incident with simulated fire, casualties, and a fuel spill.

From 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., airport staff and local law enforcement agencies will be participating in the exercise.

"There is no planned disruption to scheduled flights or air traffic," says Bangor International Airport Executive Director Tony Caruso.

He tells NEWS CENTER Maine he's confident his airport could handle a real emergency situation. "Having gone through true emergencies here, we’ve seen how all of the agencies work really, really well together. Everybody understands their role."